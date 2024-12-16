André 3000 Reflects on OutKast’s Legacy: No New Album or Farewell Tour

André 3000 has addressed the long-standing fan hopes for a new OutKast album or tour, offering candid insights into why neither is likely to happen. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone,Rolling Stone, André reflected on the group’s legacy, explaining that the chemistry that fueled their legendary success is no longer the same.

“A new album felt possible maybe 10 or 15 years ago,” André shared. “But it’s a chemistry thing. We have to want to do it, and honestly, it’s hard for me to make a rap at all nowadays. Sometimes I think, ‘Let things be.’”

- Advertisement -

The Grammy-winning artist likened their creative process to capturing a unique moment in time rather than producing a repeatable product. “We’re not Coca-Cola. It’s not a formula you can just press a button and make happen,” André explained. He acknowledged the audience’s desire for more OutKast music but emphasized the effort and timing required to create something authentic.

Addressing the possibility of a farewell tour, André noted that their high-energy songs demand a level of performance he no longer feels compelled to deliver. OutKast’s final tour was their massive 2014 reunion run, and André doesn’t see a need for another.

While grateful for OutKast’s groundbreaking run in the ’90s and early 2000s, André reiterated his focus on the present and future. His recent solo flute album, New Blue Sun, even earned an Album of the Year Grammy nomination. For André, art is about evolving rather than holding on to the past.

- Advertisement -

“I know fans will always ask for ‘one more OutKast album,’ but if we haven’t done it by now, do you really think it’s going to happen? Let’s cherish the time we had instead.”