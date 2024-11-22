André 3000 Drops New Song “Moving Day” with Unreleased Tracks

André 3000 Unveils New Song “Moving Day” and Bonus Tracks from New Blue Sun

André 3000 continues to push musical boundaries with his latest release, “Moving Day.” The new track premiered in Dexter Navy’s short film of the same name, which documented the creation of André’s 2023 Grammy-nominated album New Blue Sun. Known for its cosmic flute experimentation, “Moving Day” is accompanied by two additional tracks: a reversed version titled “Day Moving” and “Tunnels of Egypt,” a previously unreleased piece from the New Blue Sun sessions.

“Moving Day” further cements André 3000’s innovative approach, expanding his venture into instrumental and experimental sounds. The track reflects the same introspective energy that earned New Blue Sun three nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Instrumental Composition for “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

Adding to his artistic resurgence, André recently contributed the track “IV. Something Is Happening and I May Not Fully Understand but I’m Happy to Stand for the Understanding (Awakening)” to the Transa compilation. As he moves further into uncharted musical territory, André 3000 proves his creative spirit is as vibrant as ever.

Stream “Moving Day” and the accompanying tracks on your favorite platform to explore the next chapter of this iconic artist’s journey.