Andra Day’s Third Album Unveiled. Listen The Lead Single “Where Do We Go”

Andra Day, renowned for her powerful voice and accolades, has exciting news for her fans. The Grammy and Golden Globe-winning artist has officially revealed details about her upcoming third album, titled “Cassandra.” Scheduled for release in the spring via Warner, this album promises to be a captivating addition to her discography.

The lead single, “Where Do We Go,” offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the sonic journey that “Cassandra” is poised to deliver. Following her acclaimed 2015 album “Cheers From the Fall,” which featured the chart-topping single “Rise Up,” Day’s latest project is highly anticipated.

In 2021, Day showcased her versatility by portraying Billie Holiday in the film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Her stellar performance earned her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Now, as a testament to her artistry, Day has been selected to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the upcoming Super Bowl in February.

Stay tuned for the release of “Cassandra,” where Andra Day is set to weave a new musical tapestry that will undoubtedly resonate with fans and music enthusiasts alike.