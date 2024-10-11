Amelie Lens Releases New Techno Anthem “Falling For You”

Electronic music sensation Amelie Lens has just released her latest single, “Falling For You“, out now via Sony Music. Known for her barrier-breaking techno beats, Amelie brings her signature sound to this new track, blending hard-hitting rhythms with emotionally charged vocals. “Falling For You” showcases the sweet spot she’s perfected over the years—a mix of festival-ready intensity and uplifting, soul-stirring energy.

This new release follows two incredible all-night performances in the U.S. at Brooklyn Mirage in New York and Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, where Amelie commanded the decks for over 10 hours across both nights. These will be her only open-to-close sets in 2024, making them truly special events. “Falling For You” has already become one of her favorite closing tracks, leaving festival crowds in awe.

Amelie’s positive outlook on life and music shines through in this track, reflecting the optimism she has carried from her early years. With “Falling For You”, she once again proves why she’s one of the most influential figures in electronic music today.

Amelie Lens Upcoming Tour Dates

19.10.2024 Amsterdam (NL) EXHALE @ ADE Awakenings

25.10.2024 Bordeaux (FR) Sonora Festival

26.10.2024 Rome (IT) Spazio 900

01.11.2024 Malaga (ES) SOPHIE Festival

02.11.2024 Bologna (IT) Galactica Monsterland

02.11.2024 Llubljana (SI) HardBeats

9.11.2024 Washington (US) Echostage

10.11.2024 Orlando (US) EDC Orlando

22.11.2024 Basel (CH) Messehalle Basel

23.11.2024 Athens (GR) CT Theater (not announced)

29.11.2024 Melbourne (AU) (Lardner) Novel Music & Arts Festival

30.11.2024 Sydney (AU) Hordern Park

01.12.2024 Melbourne (AU) TBA

06.12.2024 Malta (MT) Glitch Festival

07.12.2024 München (DE) Contact 24

13.12.2024 Miami (US) Space

14.12.2024 Chicago (US) Radius