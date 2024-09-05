Amelie Lens and Charlotte de Witte Announce First-Ever B2B Shows at Flanders Expo

Amelie Lens and Charlotte de Witte Unite for First-Ever B2B Shows at Flanders Expo

Belgian techno icons Amelie Lens and Charlotte de Witte have announced their highly anticipated back-to-back (B2B) performances at Flanders Expo in Ghent, Belgium, set for January 31 and February 1, 2025. This marks the first time the two powerhouse DJs will share the stage in such a format, creating a truly unique event that has been teased for weeks on social media.

With both Lens and de Witte at the forefront of the global techno scene, the event promises to be a massive celebration of electronic music. Each night will welcome 20,000 fans into the Flanders Expo, one of Belgium’s largest venues, for a fully immersive techno experience complete with cutting-edge visuals, groundbreaking sound, and the infectious energy of these two trailblazers.

Amelie Lens, known for her EXHALE brand and explosive sets, has become a force in pushing the boundaries of techno, while Charlotte de Witte’s KNTXT label has taken her from underground fame to global superstardom. Although their paths have crossed many times over the years, this will be the first time they join forces for a performance on this scale. “This is Belgian Techno united,” said de Witte, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

The shows at Flanders Expo are expected to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of both artists. “We’re creating something truly special for our communities,” Lens shared. “It’s a moment to celebrate our shared love for the music and unite our audiences under one roof.”

Tickets for these back-to-back performances will go on sale on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 6 PM CET, with prices ranging from €59.99 for standard tickets to €179.99 for premium access. Fans eager for early access can register for the pre-sale starting on Tuesday, September 10.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of techno as two of the genre’s most influential artists make history together.