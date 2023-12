Alanis Morissette showcased her rendition of Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ during a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This performance is part of her latest Christmas EP, also titled ‘Last Christmas,’ released in November. The EP features Morissette’s interpretations of holiday classics, including John Lennon’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ and festive favorites like ‘Little Drummer Boy.’

Witness Alanis Morissette’s heartfelt cover of Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ in the video on top.