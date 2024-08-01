Alan Walker & MRD Unite for Epic New Track ‘Wake Up’ on Monstercat

Global electronic music sensation Alan Walker has teamed up with rising Norwegian producer MRD for their new future house track “Wake Up,” released exclusively on Monstercat. The collaboration blends Walker’s signature atmospheric style with MRD’s hyper-influenced sound, resulting in a dynamic and transcendent track that promises to captivate listeners. “Wake Up” also features on the popular video game Rocket League’s playlist, adding to its appeal.

Following the success of his previous release “Barcelona” with Ina Wroldsen, Walker continues to showcase his versatility by partnering with MRD, known for his hardcore-flavored productions. The track’s innovative soundscape transports listeners on a journey through time and space, showcasing the unique chemistry between the two artists. With “Wake Up,” Alan Walker once again proves his ability to adapt his production style to collaborate with different artists while maintaining his distinctive sound.

This release comes amidst a busy period for Walker, who is currently performing sold-out shows worldwide and preparing for his Walkerworld Tour across India and Europe. The tour will include performances at iconic venues such as London’s Alexandra Palace and Barcelona’s Razzmatazz. Fans can also participate in the Walkerworld Creator Games 2024, a creative competition encouraging fans to share their art inspired by Walker’s music for a chance to win cash prizes and have their work featured in the Walkerworld Sculpture Park.

“Wake Up” by Alan Walker and MRD is available now on Monstercat. Don’t miss this exciting new release from one of electronic music’s most innovative artists.