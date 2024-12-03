AC/DC Announces 2025 North American Power Up Stadium Tour

AC/DC is officially back and ready to rock North America in 2025! The iconic band has announced their Power Up stadium tour, marking their first North American appearances since 2015. Launching on April 10 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the 13-date trek will see the band performing in major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including stops at iconic venues like the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, and Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The tour concludes on May 28 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Named after their Grammy-nominated 2020 album, Power Up, the tour promises a setlist packed with classic hits alongside tracks like “Shot in the Dark” and “Realize.” The band’s current lineup includes legendary guitarist Angus Young, frontman Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bassist Chris Chaney. Fans can expect the electrifying performances AC/DC is renowned for, bolstered by Johnson’s triumphant return to the stage after his recovery from hearing issues.

Adding even more excitement to the tour, AC/DC will be joined by special guests The Pretty Reckless, ensuring an unforgettable night of rock music. Following the success of their recent European tour, which concluded with a sold-out show in Dublin, anticipation for the North American leg is at a fever pitch.

Tickets for the Power Up North American tour go on sale Friday, December 6. Check out the full itinerary below and prepare for what is sure to be one of the biggest rock tours of the year!

AC/DC 2025 Power Up Tour Itinerary:

April 10 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

April 14 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

April 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

April 22 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

April 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

April 30 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

May 4 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

May 12 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

May 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

May 20 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

May 24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 28 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field