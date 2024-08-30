A$AP Rocky Releases New Single “Tailor Swif” as Fans Await ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Album

A$AP Rocky has just dropped a fresh track titled “Tailor Swif,” giving fans a much-needed preview of his highly anticipated album, Don’t Be Dumb. The track, previously known to fans as “Wetty,” showcases Rocky’s signature style and clever wordplay. Produced by Hitkidd, “Tailor Swif” plays on Taylor Swift’s name in the chorus with the lines, “I’m too swift / don’t tell Taylor ’bout this sh*t / Go to my tailor / Got me dripped up in the district.”

The song made its live debut during A$AP Rocky’s Rolling Loud Portugal set in July 2022, where it quickly became a fan favorite. Despite experiencing a leak shortly after, Rocky surprised fans by including the track in his upcoming album, marking a shift from his usual approach of excluding leaked songs. “I think anything that makes it on the project is just like kind of a catalyst to your story, right? It kind of advocates with whatever story you’re trying to tell,” Rocky explained in a recent interview.

While the release of Don’t Be Dumb has been pushed back to the fall, “Tailor Swif” offers a glimpse into what fans can expect from the album. Earlier this month, Rocky also dropped “Highjack,” a collaboration with Jessica Pratt, further building anticipation for his long-awaited project.

Stream A$AP Rocky’s “Tailor Swif” now on Spotify and Apple Music, and stay tuned for more updates on Don’t Be Dumb.