A$AP Rocky Drops New Single “Ruby Rosary” Featuring J. Cole Ahead of Don’t Be Dumb Album Release

A$AP Rocky continues to build anticipation for his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb with the release of his latest single, “Ruby Rosary,” featuring J. Cole. The track, produced by The Alchemist, Rex Kudo, Car!ton, and Jordan Patrick, showcases a blend of laid-back verses from Rocky and faster, more intense bars from Cole. Fans are buzzing about the song’s potential response to Drake’s rumored disses from “Push Ups” and “Family Matters,” with “Ruby Rosary” touching on themes of overcoming hardships and staying loyal to real friends.

“Ruby Rosary” follows the release of Rocky’s standalone single “Tailor Swif,” which leaked a few years ago but will not appear on the album. In contrast, “Ruby Rosary” is expected to be part of Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Testing, though an official release date for the album has yet to be confirmed.

This track also marks just the second collaboration between Rocky and J. Cole, their first being the 2013 “TKO (Black Friday Remix).” It’s also a rare pairing of J. Cole with The Alchemist, making “Ruby Rosary” a standout in the hip-hop world.

Stream “Ruby Rosary” now on Spotify and Apple Music, and stay tuned for more updates on Don’t Be Dumb, set to drop this fall.