50 Cent Announces First-Ever Las Vegas Residency for December and January

50 Cent is gearing up for his first-ever Las Vegas residency. Announced on October 15, the residency, titled 50 Cent: In Da Club, will feature six shows at PH Live, located at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The performances are set for late December 2024, with shows running from December 27 to 31, including a special New Year’s Eve event, and concluding with two final shows on January 3 and 4, 2025.

50 Cent took to Instagram to express his excitement about the residency, writing, “My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience, you don’t wanna miss this!” The rapper promised an unforgettable experience, packed with high-energy performances, surprises, and impressive production. Fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits, including “In Da Club,” “Candy Shop,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “21 Questions.” According to reports, he’s earning $15 million for this set of shows.

The In Da Club residency also features a New Year’s Eve celebration sponsored by his Sire Spirits brand, adding to the festive atmosphere of the series. In a press statement, 50 Cent said, “Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans. We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party.”

- Advertisement -

Pre-sale tickets for Citi cardholders will be available starting October 16, with general sales opening on October 19 via Ticketmaster. Most of the performances are scheduled for 9 p.m. PT, except for the New Year’s Eve show, which will begin at 10 p.m. PT.

50 Cent’s Vegas residency promises to be a major event, combining his iconic tracks, big-stage energy, and the glitzy atmosphere of Las Vegas for fans looking to celebrate the holiday season and ring in the new year in style.