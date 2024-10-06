2hollis Drops Explosive New Single “Gold” and Embarks on Sold-Out North American Tour

Los Angeles-based multi-hyphenate artist 2hollis has just released his highly anticipated new single “Gold” under Interscope Records. The 20-year-old disruptor first teased this frenetic track on his Discord, where fans eagerly awaited its release after hearing snippets on Instagram during the Ken Carson tour. Now, with its official drop across all streaming platforms, “Gold” is accompanied by a self-directed, visually captivating music video, featuring 2hollis performing in a gritty warehouse setting.

Blending pyrotechnic production, distorted synths, and 2hollis’ distinct fervor-filled vocals, “Gold” takes listeners on an electrifying journey. The song showcases 2hollis’ mastery of genre-bending sounds, seamlessly fusing experimental pop with a host of other influences. Lyrically, the song reflects a blend of introspective thoughts and high-octane emotion, creating an immersive auditory experience that’s become a hallmark of his work. As 2hollis declares in the song, “Ain’t no point in waiting,” the track explodes into a frenzy of beats and captivating melodies, solidifying his role as a fearless innovator in today’s music scene.

This release follows the success of his 2024 album boy, which earned critical acclaim for its fresh sound and innovative production. “Gold” serves as a continuation of the themes found on boy, further establishing 2hollis’ signature style that pushes the boundaries of pop music.

Fresh off supporting Ken Carson on a massive 39-date tour, 2hollis has also just announced a sold-out leg of his headlining North American tour. The tour kicks off on October 23rd in Brooklyn, New York, and will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco. Fans eager to see 2hollis live should stay tuned for more tour announcements, as demand for his shows continues to rise.

Tour Dates:

October 23 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

October 26 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

October 27 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

October 29 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

November 1 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

November 2 – Hollywood Theatre – Vancouver, BC

November 3 – Holocene – Portland, OR

November 4 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

November 5 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA