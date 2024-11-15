070 Shake’s “Petrichor” Album Unveils a Haunting Soundscape Featuring Lily-Rose Depp and Courtney Love

070 Shake Unleashes New Album Petrichor Featuring Lily-Rose Depp and Courtney Love

070 Shake returns with her third studio album, Petrichor, a mesmerizing blend of somber synths, haunting melodies, and existential introspection. Released via Def Jam on November 15, Petrichor offers 13 tracks that reflect Shake’s genre-defying style and emotional depth, creating a musical atmosphere both raw and ethereal.

The title Petrichor references the earthy scent of rain on dry soil, symbolizing the nostalgic and moody tones that weave through the album. Shake described it as a “feeling,” encapsulating her vision of love and desire. The album opens with “Sin,” setting the tone for an immersive journey reminiscent of her previous work but with a newfound maturity.

- Advertisement -

A standout track, “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues,” was pre-released with a music video directed by Bennett Watanabe and starring Shake’s real-life partner Lily-Rose Depp. The cinematic video, inspired by Wong Kar Wai, follows Lily-Rose as she dances in a dimly lit bar, embodying the album’s melancholic themes. Shake’s unique blend of doo-wop, atmospheric rock, and hip-hop is heightened by contributions from notable collaborators, including JT on “Into Your Garden,” Courtney Love on “Song to the Siren,” and Cam on “Never Let Us Fade.”

Produced by industry heavyweights like Dave Hamelin, Tyler Johnson, and Patrick Krief, Petrichor is a masterclass in sonic storytelling, exploring human and even metaphysical connections. Shake’s artistry shines, building on her critically acclaimed debut Modus Vivendi and her 2022 release You Can’t Kill Me. For fans of her evolving style, Petrichor offers a hauntingly beautiful listening experience that’s both cathartic and unforgettable.

Call-to-Action

Listen to 070 Shake’s Petrichor now and immerse yourself in the profound and genre-blending world of her latest creation!

Tracklist:

SIN

ELEPHANT

PIECES OF YOU

VAGABOND

LUNGS

INTO YOUR GARDEN FT. JT

BATTLEFIELD

WINTER BABY / NEW JERSEY BLUES

SONG TO THE SIREN FT. COURTNEY LOVE

WHAT’S WRONG WITH ME

BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS

NEVER LET US FADE FT. CAM

LOVE