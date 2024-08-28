Zamna Festival Returns to Hï Ibiza for a Spectacular Night of Immersive Electronic Music on 12 September

Tulum’s renowned Zamna Festival is set to make a triumphant return to Hï Ibiza on 12 September, following its unforgettable debut earlier this year. Known for its immersive, free-spirited vibe and top-tier electronic music, Zamna Festival will once again transform the world’s No. 1 club into a haven for music lovers with a lineup of cutting-edge DJs and Hï Ibiza’s signature immersive production.

In The Theatre, prepare for a night of mesmerizing performances, headlined by techno pioneer Stephan Bodzin, who will deliver a live set filled with his innovative melodic techno. UK producer Massano will also grace the stage with his masterful soundscapes, accompanied by standout performances from Zamna Soundsystem and Adam Sellouk. Meanwhile, the Club Room will feature an electrifying back-to-back set from Andrea Oliva and Arodes, with soulful and emotive selections by Slovenian artist Brina Knauss, and next-level sets from Zamna favorites Henri Bergmann and Lauren Mia. For those seeking underground vibes, the Wild Corner will be the place to be, featuring future-facing sounds from Royzo, Josh Gigante, and Silvio Soul.

Since its inception in 2017, Zamna Festival has earned a reputation as one of the most unique and authentic destinations for electronic music enthusiasts. Set amidst the mystical jungle of Quintana Roo in Tulum, the festival blends nature, ancient magic, and cutting-edge production to create an unparalleled experience. The festival’s distinctive design and custom-built music stages are works of art, making every event a visual and auditory feast.

Zamna Festival’s Ibiza takeover is not just an event; it’s a journey that connects music fans from around the globe in a celebration of sound, nature, and art. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary night.