back to top
Greek Edition

Zamna Festival Returns to Hï Ibiza for a Spectacular Night of Immersive Electronic Music on 12 September

Experience the Magic of Tulum in Ibiza as Zamna Festival Takes Over Hï Ibiza with World-Class DJs and Mesmerizing Performances

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Zamna Festival Returns to Hï Ibiza

Tulum’s renowned Zamna Festival is set to make a triumphant return to Hï Ibiza on 12 September, following its unforgettable debut earlier this year. Known for its immersive, free-spirited vibe and top-tier electronic music, Zamna Festival will once again transform the world’s No. 1 club into a haven for music lovers with a lineup of cutting-edge DJs and Hï Ibiza’s signature immersive production.

In The Theatre, prepare for a night of mesmerizing performances, headlined by techno pioneer Stephan Bodzin, who will deliver a live set filled with his innovative melodic techno. UK producer Massano will also grace the stage with his masterful soundscapes, accompanied by standout performances from Zamna Soundsystem and Adam Sellouk. Meanwhile, the Club Room will feature an electrifying back-to-back set from Andrea Oliva and Arodes, with soulful and emotive selections by Slovenian artist Brina Knauss, and next-level sets from Zamna favorites Henri Bergmann and Lauren Mia. For those seeking underground vibes, the Wild Corner will be the place to be, featuring future-facing sounds from Royzo, Josh Gigante, and Silvio Soul.

Since its inception in 2017, Zamna Festival has earned a reputation as one of the most unique and authentic destinations for electronic music enthusiasts. Set amidst the mystical jungle of Quintana Roo in Tulum, the festival blends nature, ancient magic, and cutting-edge production to create an unparalleled experience. The festival’s distinctive design and custom-built music stages are works of art, making every event a visual and auditory feast.

- Advertisement -

Zamna Festival’s Ibiza takeover is not just an event; it’s a journey that connects music fans from around the globe in a celebration of sound, nature, and art. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary night.

Zamna Festival Returns to Hï Ibiza for a Spectacular Night of Immersive Electronic Music on 12 September

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, August 29, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
The Smile Announce New Album "Cutouts"

The Smile Announce New Album “Cutouts” Set for Release on October...

fotismc -
Travis Scott Releases Cinematic Music Video for "Drugs You Should Try It" from the Reissued Days Before Rodeo

Travis Scott Releases Cinematic Music Video for “Drugs You Should Try...

Hit Channel -