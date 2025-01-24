Yuval Raphael: Israel’s Eurovision 2025 Representative with a Story of Survival and Hope

Yuval Raphael, a 25-year-old survivor of the tragic events of October 7, has been chosen to represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. Winning the prestigious HaKokhav HaBa (The Rising Star) competition, she captivated audiences with her incredible voice and moving performances. Despite the challenges she has faced, Raphael is determined to share her story of hope and resilience on one of the world’s most prominent stages.

Born in 2000, Yuval Raphael’s life took a dramatic turn during the Nova music festival, where she became a victim of a violent attack by Hamas militants. Seeking refuge in a kibbutz shelter with dozens of others, she endured eight hours of terror that claimed the lives of 39 people. Only 11 of the 50 individuals present survived. Raphael managed to escape by faking her death, hiding under the bodies of those killed. She later described the ordeal, saying, “When the bodies fell around us, I realized the only way to survive was to stay hidden underneath them.”

Earlier this year, Raphael shared her harrowing experience during a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council, representing the Jerusalem Institute of Justice. Despite the trauma she endured, she has turned to music as a way to heal and to ensure that the voices of victims and survivors are not forgotten.

- Advertisement -

Prior to the attack, Yuval Raphael had never considered pursuing music professionally. However, the events of that day became a turning point in her life, inspiring her to take to the stage and tell her story through song. During the final of HaKokhav HaBa, she impressed both judges and viewers with her rendition of the ABBA classic “Dancing Queen.” Her original Eurovision entry, which will reflect her journey, is set to be revealed in March after being selected by a committee.

Israel’s participation in Eurovision has often been the center of political controversy. In 2024, Israeli contestant Eden Golan faced criticism after her song October Rain, which addressed the October 7 massacre, was altered to Hurricane due to pressure from organizers wanting to avoid politically charged content. Despite the challenges that may arise, Raphael remains committed to representing her country and sharing her personal story with the world.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025, hosted in Basel, Switzerland, will run from May 13 to 17. The event will be led by hosts Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer, and Hazel Brugger, with Switzerland taking the reins after last year’s victory by Swiss artist Nemo. As anticipation builds for the contest, fans are eager to see how Yuval Raphael’s inspiring journey will resonate on the Eurovision stage.

With her resilience and powerful voice, Yuval Raphael is set to bring a unique and unforgettable performance to Eurovision 2025. Fans around the globe are waiting to see her story unfold through music, proving once again the unifying power of this international competition.