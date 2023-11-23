Witness the Musical Magic: Foo Fighters Jam ‘Everlong’ with 12-Year-Old Prodigy Revel Ian

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, capturing the magic of young talent as Foo Fighters joined forces with 12-year-old Revel Ian, son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. The clip, shared by Anthrax and Pantera drummer Charlie Benante, showcases Revel skillfully playing Pat Smear’s Les Paul alongside Dave Grohl and the entire Foo Fighters ensemble.

In a playful nod to the collaboration, Scott Ian humorously commented, “Rev gave Pat the day off. He deserves it. He’s the nicest guy ever. All of these dudes are. I love you Foos. There I said it.” This camaraderie between generations not only highlights the musical prowess of the young guitarist but also emphasizes the tight-knit bond within the Foo Fighters family.

Revel’s journey with the Foo Fighters began in 2019 when he graced the stage with them at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, playing the classic track “Everlong.” Fast forward to the present, and the 12-year-old, now leading his own band, Honeybee, seized the opportunity to reunite with his musical mentors during a Foo Fighters rehearsal session at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in Los Angeles.

For Scott Ian, witnessing his son’s growth from an eight-year-old guest guitarist to a confident 12-year-old jamming with Foo Fighters is undoubtedly a source of pride. The familial connection is evident as Revel takes the stage, embodying the spirit of rock and roll.

Watch the heartwarming reunion in the clip below, a testament to the enduring legacy of music and the seamless integration of old and new in the world of rock.

