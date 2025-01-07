Will Smith Teases Connection to ‘The Matrix’—But Is It What Fans Think?

Will Smith Sparks Frenzy With Cryptic Matrix-Inspired Teaser

Will Smith sent fans into a speculative whirlwind this week after sharing a cryptic teaser referencing The Matrix. However, insiders are reporting that the post may have nothing to do with the upcoming fifth installment of the Warner Bros. sci-fi franchise.

The Teaser That Broke the Internet

Smith’s video, shared across his social media channels, opened with a nostalgic callback: “In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?”

The video ended with cryptic lines like “Wake up, Will…” and “The Matrix has you…”—a playful nod to the iconic film’s red-pill-blue-pill narrative.

- Advertisement -

What’s Really Going On?

While fans speculated that Smith might finally join The Matrix universe, sources told Deadline that the teaser is likely tied to a new music project rather than the upcoming film. If true, this would mark Smith’s first album in 20 years, following 2005’s Lost and Found. No additional details about the music project have been confirmed.

The Matrix Legacy and Will Smith’s History With It

Smith famously turned down the role of Neo in the late ’90s, a decision he has openly discussed—and even poked fun at—over the years. The role eventually went to Keanu Reeves, who helped catapult the franchise into pop culture history.

Warner Bros. announced in April 2024 that The Matrix 5 is in development, with original co-director Lana Wachowski serving as executive producer and Drew Goddard set to direct. However, neither Keanu Reeves nor Carrie-Anne Moss has been confirmed for the project.

Fans React: What If Smith Were in The Matrix?

The internet quickly lit up with theories about Smith’s potential role in the franchise. Some speculated that he could join as a mentor figure, antagonist, or entirely new character. Others suggested this could be a creative tie-in to the fifth film, which has remained largely under wraps.

But for now, Smith’s involvement in The Matrix reboot remains purely speculative.

What’s Next for Smith?

Whether the teaser points to new music, a Matrix cameo, or something else entirely, it’s clear that Will Smith knows how to captivate an audience. With The Matrix 5 in the works and Smith’s cryptic posts keeping fans guessing, the excitement around the actor—and the franchise—continues to build.

- Advertisement -

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops. Will Smith in The Matrix? The red pill is yours to take.