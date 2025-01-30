Will Smith and Big Sean Drop Beautiful Scars with The Matrix-Inspired Video

Will Smith and Big Sean have joined forces on a powerful new single, “Beautiful Scars”, reflecting on fame, personal struggles, and resilience. The song, produced by OmArr and LeXoskeleton, features introspective lyrics about overcoming pain and embracing life’s lessons.

Smith raps about his journey through fame and hardship, delivering lines like:

“Couldn’t tell I been through hell on Earth / The truth and it burns, you live and you learn.”

Meanwhile, Big Sean dives into self-growth and accountability, rapping:

“You realize you a walkin’ magnet so you the cause.”

Accompanying the track is a cinematic, Matrix-inspired music video directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The clip playfully acknowledges one of Smith’s biggest career regrets—turning down the role of Neo in The Matrix.

In the video, Big Sean plays Morpheus, offering Smith (as Neo) the iconic red pill or blue pill choice. With references to his career and past decisions, the scene adds a clever, self-aware twist to the song’s theme of reflection.

With its deep message and visually stunning concept, Beautiful Scars proves that Smith and Big Sean are unafraid to confront their past while embracing their future.