Victory Boyd Sues Travis Scott, SZA, and Future Over Copyright Infringement on “Telekinesis”

Victory Boyd Files Copyright Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, SZA, and Future Over “Telekinesis”

Roc Nation-signed artist Victory Boyd has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Travis Scott, SZA, and Future, alleging their song “Telekinesis” from Scott’s 2023 Utopia album copies substantial elements of her 2019 track, “Like the Way It Sounds.”

Filed in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit claims Boyd shared her song with Kanye West in 2019, where it underwent various iterations, including “Ultrasounds” and “Future Sounds.” Boyd alleges Scott accessed her track during recording sessions in Wyoming, later using it as the basis for “Telekinesis.”

The suit highlights similarities between the two works, including lyrics and melodies, and accuses Scott, SZA, and Future of intentional copyright infringement. Boyd claims she was unaware the song had been commercially released until 2023, despite being credited as a co-writer. She rejected an 8% writing credit offer, arguing it undervalued her contribution.

The suit also names Cactus Jack Records, Sony Music, and luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet, which allegedly used the song in an ad campaign without Boyd’s consent.

Victory Boyd is seeking a court injunction to stop further use of the song, financial damages, and a jury trial. The lawsuit brings attention to the ongoing debate over artistic collaboration and intellectual property in the music industry.