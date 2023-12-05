Unlimited Grooves: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Eclectic Journey Across North America

The ongoing tour by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, featuring their latest albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, is in full swing. The North American leg has been expanded with a fresh set of dates, featuring a diverse lineup of artists including Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Sean Kuti, Wand, and Irontom. For details on who will be performing at each venue, refer to the tour itinerary provided below.

This follows a trend of diverse and dynamic lineups from last year’s shows, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared the stage with notable acts such as the Strokes, St. Vincent, Thundercat, Iggy Pop, and the Roots. The band continues to curate an exciting musical experience for fans with a mix of genres and artists on their tour.

Red Hot Chili Peppers:

12-09 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

02-17 Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

02-20 Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

02-23 Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

05-28 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +*

05-31 Quincy, WA – The Gorge +*

06-02 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater +*

06-05 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre =*

06-07 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^*

06-18 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre *

06-21 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ~*

06-26 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~*

06-28 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~*

07-02 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake =*

07-05 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

07-12 Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^*

07-15 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage ^*

07-22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #*

07-25 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @*

07-30 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @*

+ with Ken Carson

= with Kid Cudi

^ with Wand

* with Irontom

~ with Ice Cube

# with Seun Kuti and Egypt 80

@ with Otoboke Beaver