Ultra Music Festival Unveils Star-Studded Final Lineup

With just over a month remaining until Ultra Music Festival lights up Bayfront Park once again, the festival has revealed its dazzling final lineup. Spanning the entire spectrum of electronic music genres, Ultra Music Festival will host over 150 performers from around the world to mark the festival’s 24th edition from Friday, March 22, to Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Headlining the final lineup announcement is Norwegian sensation Alan Walker, who will return to Ultra alongside previously announced headliners Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, David Guetta, Elderbrook, Excision, Gryffin, Klangkuenstler, KSHMR, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Peggy Gou, Seven Lions, SLANDER, Steve Aoki, SVDDEN DEATH, Tiësto, Vintage Culture, and Zeds Dead.

In addition, the final phase introduces debut performances from London’s Bloom Twins, Berlin’s Chris Luno, Switzerland’s Gil Glaze, Hardcore’s Hartshorn, hardstyle’s KAMI, UK’s Nightlapse, Israel’s Ovadia, Sickick, Germany’s Township Rebellion, and the debut back-to-back performance from Paradoks and Volaris.

Making a return to Bayfront Park, Ultra will feature newly announced acts such as the versatile American 3LAU, Miami’s Afrobeta, Mexican-American Deorro, melodic maestro Jai Wolf, and future bass titan K?D to complete the final lineup announcement.

The festival will also showcase previously announced back-to-back headlining performances, including Fisher and Chris Lake’s UNDER CONSTRUCTION, Madeon b2b San Holo, RL Grime b2b Knock2, and the trio SVDDEN DEATH, Space Laces, and Eptic as Masterhand.

Ultra’s newest additions also include RESISTANCE acts making their Ultra Music Festival debuts like Argy, Bruno Furlan, Hector, Honeyluv, LP Giobbi, Maga, Magdalena, Mahmut Orhan, Patrick Mason, Victor Ruiz, Wade, and wAFF b2b Cuartero.

VIP tickets to Ultra Music Festival are now completely sold out with a limited amount of GA tickets still available via https://ultramusicfestival.com/tickets/

For more info visit ultramusicfestival.com