U2’s Resonant Revival: ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ After 36 Years

U2 recently graced the stage at the Las Vegas Sphere, presenting their rendition of Darlene Love’s ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ for the first time in nearly 36 years. The iconic Irish rock band breathed new life into the Christmas classic during a captivating show at The Venetian Resort’s Sphere on Friday (December 15), marking their initial performance of the song since concluding the ‘Joshua Tree’ tour in December 1987 at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Despite the absence of their rendition on the ‘Rattle and Hum’ album, which featured performances from the 1987 gig, U2 treated fans to a video filmed in November 1987 at the Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This footage was originally released in December 1987 as part of the charity compilation album ‘A Very Special Christmas.’

In a surprise move, the band resurrected ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ on Friday. As per setlist.fm, they rehearsed the track during soundcheck but omitted it from the official setlist. Experience the magic of U2’s festive revival in the video on top.