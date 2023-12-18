Greek Edition

U2’s Resonant Revival: ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ After 36 Years

Irish Rock Icons Unveil a Long-Awaited Return to the Christmas Classic at Las Vegas Sphere

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

U2 recently graced the stage at the Las Vegas Sphere, presenting their rendition of Darlene Love’s ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ for the first time in nearly 36 years. The iconic Irish rock band breathed new life into the Christmas classic during a captivating show at The Venetian Resort’s Sphere on Friday (December 15), marking their initial performance of the song since concluding the ‘Joshua Tree’ tour in December 1987 at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Despite the absence of their rendition on the ‘Rattle and Hum’ album, which featured performances from the 1987 gig, U2 treated fans to a video filmed in November 1987 at the Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This footage was originally released in December 1987 as part of the charity compilation album ‘A Very Special Christmas.’

In a surprise move, the band resurrected ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ on Friday. As per setlist.fm, they rehearsed the track during soundcheck but omitted it from the official setlist. Experience the magic of U2’s festive revival in the video on top.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
  • More news on:
  • U2

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

© 2023, Hit Channel. All rights reserved