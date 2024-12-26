Tyler, The Creator Drops “That Guy” Freestyle Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Hey Now” From GNX

Tyler, The Creator Drops Surprise Freestyle Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Hey Now”

On Christmas Day, Tyler, The Creator surprised fans with a freestyle remix of Kendrick Lamar’s “Hey Now” from the critically acclaimed GNX album. Titled “That Guy,” Tyler brings his signature wit and wordplay to Lamar’s track, accompanied by a self-directed music video set in his hometown of Hawthorne, California.

“That Guy” Freestyle: Tyler’s Christmas Gift to Fans

Tyler’s new freestyle over Kendrick’s “Hey Now” is a bold and fun take on the original. Released as a holiday treat, Tyler shared the video and track on X, writing, “Merry Christmas. Had fun with it.”

In “That Guy,” Tyler flexes his lyrical prowess, rapping about his success, wealth, and cultural impact. Notable lines include:

“Lil bunny hop out, you seen me at the pop out / Pandemonium screaming like they brought Pac out / Stop it with the chit chat, we airing out the kickback / Big stud energy the way I get my lick back.”

- Advertisement -

The freestyle also references Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert in Los Angeles last June, blending personal anecdotes with clever wordplay.

Odd Future Reunion in Hawthorne

The accompanying music video, directed by Tyler, showcases his creativity as it features scenes filmed in obscure locations around Hawthorne. Adding to the nostalgia, the video reunites Tyler with his Odd Future crew: Jasper Dolphin, Travis “Taco” Bennett, and Lionel “L-Boy” Boyce.

One standout moment sees the group attempting to ride a bike together up an empty street, blending humor and camaraderie in classic Odd Future fashion.

A Callback to Tyler’s Past

Tyler isn’t new to remixing popular beats. “That Guy” recalls his 2016 freestyle “What the Fuck Right Now,” where he rapped over Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo track “Freestyle 4.” This new remix reaffirms Tyler’s love for experimenting with hip-hop’s hottest beats and delivering surprises to his fans.

Watch “That Guy” Now

Tyler announced “That Guy” by responding to a fan’s old request for him to freestyle over Kendrick’s “Hey Now.” True to form, Tyler turned the suggestion into a Christmas Day gift for his listeners.

Watch the music video for “That Guy” above and immerse yourself in Tyler’s bold take on Kendrick Lamar’s “Hey Now.”