TIME’s Top 10 Songs of 2024: A Viral Year in Music

TIME Magazine’s Top 10 Songs of 2024: A Year of Viral Hits

As 2024 comes to an end, TIME magazine has released its much-anticipated list of the top 10 songs of the year. These tracks dominated the cultural landscape, becoming viral sensations on platforms like TikTok and even making appearances at political campaign rallies.

A Playlist That Has It All

This year’s list offers a rich variety of musical genres, from rap and country to folk and R&B. It goes beyond mainstream commercial success to highlight tracks that stood out for their melodies, lyrics, or sheer authenticity.

The eclectic mix ensures that there’s something for every listener, whether you’re into heartwarming ballads or high-energy beats.

A Surprise No. 1

Perhaps the most exciting revelation of the list is its No. 1 spot, which showcases a new and highly promising artist who has quickly captured the music world’s attention. Their fresh sound and undeniable talent have earned them the honor of being crowned the best of 2024.

More Than Just Hits

While many tracks on the list became household names, TIME also recognized songs that sparked conversations or offered unique perspectives. These selections underline the magazine’s commitment to celebrating both chart-topping hits and artistic integrity.

The Power of Music in 2024

From viral TikTok trends to songs that became anthems for important cultural moments, TIME’s top 10 songs of 2024 reflect the diversity and vibrancy of today’s music scene. Whether you’re revisiting your favorite tracks or discovering new gems, this list serves as a perfect snapshot of the year in music.

10. “Riiverdance,” Beyoncé

9. “SUR LE PONT d’AVIGNON (Reparation #1),” Mach-Hommy

8. “Type Sh-t,” Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

7. “Leaving Toronto,” Mustafa & Daniel Caesar

6. “Dreamstate,” Kelly Lee Owns

5. “By Hook or By Crook,” Jessica Pratt

4. “After Hours,” Kehlani

3. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

2. “Nasty,” Tinashe

1. “TGIF,” Glorilla