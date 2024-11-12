The Weeknd Teams Up with Apple for Immersive “Open Hearts” Experience on Vision Pro

The Weeknd’s “Open Hearts” Immersive Experience Debuts on Apple Vision Pro

The Weeknd is elevating his artistry to new heights with the release of Open Hearts, an immersive music experience exclusively available on Apple Vision Pro. Launching on November 15, this project brings The Weeknd’s unique, haunting vision to life, using Apple’s cutting-edge technology to immerse viewers in a 180-degree, ultra-high-definition video journey.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between The Weeknd and Apple was first hinted at back in July and showcases Apple’s new Immersive Video format. Described as a “remarkable leap forward for storytelling,” the format combines 8K video with Spatial Audio to create a hyper-realistic environment that puts fans in the heart of The Weeknd’s audiovisual world. Open Hearts, directed by Anton Tammi, invites viewers into a surreal cityscape that pulses with The Weeknd’s music and artistry, promising an unparalleled sonic and visual experience.

For fans without an Apple Vision Pro headset, Apple is offering demos of Open Hearts at select Apple Stores starting November 15. Tor Myhren, Apple’s Vice President of Marketing Communications, noted that Apple’s immersive video technology represents a “groundbreaking leap forward” in how viewers experience stories, music, and even places. From volcanic landscapes to live concerts, Apple Vision Pro enables users to feel like they are truly there.

The trailer for Open Hearts has already sparked excitement, with fans eager to explore The Weeknd’s artistic world in a fully immersive format. This unique project exemplifies how music and technology can come together to create powerful, new forms of entertainment.

Prepare for Open Hearts to redefine your viewing experience—just in time for The Weeknd’s upcoming album. Don’t miss this groundbreaking moment in music and tech.