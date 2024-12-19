The Song That Knocked Mariah Carey Off the Top of Billboard

Mariah Carey has been the undisputed “Queen of Christmas” for 30 years, thanks to her timeless hit All I Want for Christmas Is You. The 1994 classic has made her a holiday icon, with millions in annual royalties ensuring her dominance every festive season.

But this December, something unexpected happened. While Carey held onto her throne atop Billboard’s Hot 100, she was ousted from another significant chart: Billboard’s “27 Best Winter Songs for the Season.”

The artist behind this surprising coup is none other than V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, a member of the world-famous K-pop group BTS. Fresh from completing his mandatory military service on November 22, V had something special in store for his fans.

His latest track, Winter Ahead, dropped just two weeks ago and has already taken the world by storm. Its official music video has racked up over 12 million views on YouTube, helping it secure the top spot on the winter songs list, a spot many thought was untouchable for Carey.

While this chart shake-up may raise eyebrows, Carey’s holiday dominance is far from over. All I Want for Christmas Is You continues to reign supreme on streaming platforms, airwaves, and the Billboard Hot 100, ensuring her position as the ultimate queen of the holiday season.

V’s Winter Ahead signals a fresh addition to the seasonal music landscape. With his growing global fanbase and this breakthrough success, the K-pop star has proven that even the most legendary reigns can be challenged.