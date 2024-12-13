Thalia Releases Music Video for “Velitas” and Her First Full Christmas Album

Thalia Releases New Music Video for “Velitas” Alongside Her First Full Christmas Album

The beloved Mexican singer and actress, Thalia, has unveiled the music video for her festive track “Velitas”, adding even more excitement to the release of her first full-length Christmas album. Known for her starring roles in legendary telenovelas like María la del Barrio, María Mercedes, and Marimar, Thalia is bringing her signature charm to the holiday season.

After years of releasing holiday-themed singles, this album marks a milestone in her career, showcasing a collection of songs dedicated entirely to the magic of Christmas. Thalia aims to become the go-to artist for Spanish-language holiday music, channeling the same spirit that crowned Mariah Carey the “Queen of Christmas” in the English-speaking world.

“This album was born from my desire to preserve my childhood memories, transforming them into moments filled with joy, hope, and strength, to infuse my life with faith during this magical season,” Thalia shared on social media, expressing her emotional connection to the project.

Coinciding with the release, Thalia honored the Día de las Velitas (Day of the Little Candles), a cherished holiday celebrated in Colombia and other Latin American countries, with a special song dedicated to this heartwarming tradition. The track embodies the festive spirit and deep cultural significance of the holiday, adding a personal touch to her new musical journey.