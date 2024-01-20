“Tell Me”: Shygirl and Boys Noize’s Electrifying Collaboration #Listen

Shygirl and Boys Noize have collaborated on a fresh single titled ‘tell me,’ part of the upcoming EP, ‘Club Shy.’ You can listen to the track below, and the entire EP is set to be released digitally and on pink 12″ vinyl on March 29th.

The EP boasts contributions from producers SG Lewis, Karma Kid, and Sega Bodega. Shygirl has extended invitations to guest artists Empress Of and Lolo Zouaï for this record. Notable preceding singles include ‘thicc,’ featuring Kingdom, and ‘F@k€,’ where Cosha takes the spotlight.

The six-track EP shares its name with Shygirl’s club event series, ‘Club Shy,’ initiated as a tribute to the vibrant nightlife she encountered growing up and continues to embrace in East London. After its debut at Metropolis in 2022, Club Shy has expanded its reach to cities such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and even hosted editions in Brazil.

You can pre-order the release here.