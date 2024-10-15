Taylor Swift to Release Exclusive Eras Tour Book and Anthology Vinyl for Black Friday 2024

Taylor Swift is set to make this holiday season even more magical for her fans with two exclusive releases, hitting Target stores on Black Friday, November 29, 2024. The star announced the arrival of two highly anticipated products: the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book and a special vinyl edition of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, both sure to delight Swifties and collectors alike.

The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book ($39.99) offers an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which spanned over 100 shows across five continents. The 256-page book features over 500 images, including never-before-seen rehearsal photos, detailed costume and set designs, and personal reflections from Swift herself. “Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life,” Swift shared, adding her gratitude to the fans who made the tour such a success.

In addition, fans will finally be able to get their hands on a physical version of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, previously only available as a digital album. The exclusive Target release includes a four-LP vinyl set ($59.99), featuring four marbled, translucent discs, along with a 12-by-12-inch poster. The 35-track anthology includes four acoustic bonus tracks, including fan favorites “I Can See You,” “You Are In Love,” “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” and “Maroon.” A CD edition will also be available for $17.99.

Both releases will be available in Target stores on Black Friday, with online sales starting November 30 via Target’s app and website. Swift teased that more details about an international release would be coming soon, making this a global event for Swifties everywhere.

Swift’s Eras Tour: A Milestone in Music History

The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book is more than just a photo album—it’s a celebration of Swift’s most ambitious tour to date. The book captures the magic of Swift’s year-long journey through her musical eras, with stunning images of her performances, costumes, and set designs. Fans can expect a unique perspective as Swift shares personal reflections on the tour that became the highest-grossing in history. This collector’s item is a must-have for any Swiftie looking to relive the unforgettable moments from the Eras Tour.

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology Goes Physical

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology made waves as a digital release, but the physical editions, especially the vinyl, are expected to be hot sellers this holiday season. With 35 tracks, including acoustic versions of beloved songs, this exclusive edition promises to be a chart-topper once again. The four-disc vinyl set is sure to stand out, featuring striking marbled, translucent LPs, perfect for collectors and audiophiles.

Swift has had an incredible year, with the Tortured Poets album dominating the Billboard 200 chart for 15 non-consecutive weeks. The physical release of the anthology is predicted to boost the album’s performance once more, with industry experts anticipating it to reclaim the top spot on the charts following its Black Friday debut.

Get Ready for Swift-mas!

Swift’s Black Friday releases are part of a larger wave of excitement as the pop icon prepares to wrap up the final leg of her Eras Tour in North America. Starting with a three-night run in Miami this week, Swift will close out her tour with nine U.S. and Canadian dates, culminating with three shows in Vancouver in early December.

Swift’s Black Friday exclusives, along with her continued touring success, are yet another reminder of her unmatched influence in the music world. Make sure to mark your calendars and visit Target on November 29 to grab these limited-edition releases!