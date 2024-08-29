Tasha Releases New Single “Love’s Changing” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Chicago singer-songwriter Tasha has just unveiled her latest single, “Love’s Changing,” a warm and introspective track from her forthcoming album All This and So Much More, set to release on September 20 via Bayonet Records. The song, which follows previous singles “The Beginning,” “Michigan,” and “So Much More,” is a soulful blend of folk-pop, featuring steady strumming and delicate piano melodies that encapsulate both the pain of loss and the beauty found on the other side.

In a statement about the track, Tasha shared, “‘Love’s Changing’ is the last song I finished writing for the album and feels like its perfect final note. While the album is in some ways about loss, it’s also about all of the beauty discovered on the other side of loss, and this song encapsulates that warmth and optimism.” The accompanying video, designed to complement the song’s breezy and hopeful atmosphere, beautifully captures the essence of surrendering to love despite the lingering memories of past pain.

All This and So Much More was produced by Gregory Uhlmann and was written over the course of 2022 and 2023, just before Tasha took on a role in Illinoise, the Tony-winning Broadway musical adaptation of Sufjan Stevens’s album. With “Love’s Changing,” Tasha offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and artistic growth reflected in her upcoming album, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.