SZA Confirms Lana Release Date

SZA fans, the wait is almost over! The SOS deluxe album, titled Lana, is officially dropping on December 20. SZA announced the release date via Instagram with a teaser for her new song “Drive,” featuring none other than Ben Stiller. In the playful clip, inspired by Severance season two, Stiller drives along, passionately lip-syncing to SZA’s heartfelt lyrics:

“I been up ’til midnight / Drivin’ to nowhere / Bumpin’ a slow song / Can’t get my head clear…”

SZA has described Lana as “a whole other album,” teasing fans with 7-10 new tracks to expand on the original SOS. Originally announced last year, Lana has been highly anticipated ever since its title was revealed in September 2023.

The release comes just ahead of SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s co-headlining tour, which kicks off in April 2025. Known for exciting cameos, SZA’s collaboration with Ben Stiller follows her tradition of unexpected crossovers, like Vivica A. Fox in her “Kill Bill” video and Drew Barrymore in the CTRL-era visual for “Drew Barrymore.”

Get ready to stream Lana this Friday and catch SZA’s next era of hits!