Sting is going back on tour with a trio

Sting has announced a trio tour. No, it’s not The Police, even though the instruments are the same: bass, guitar, drums.
Joining Sting will be guitarist Dominic Miller, who has been collaborating with the English musician for some time, and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers).
The tour is called Sting 3.0, and the songs will be drawn from the musician’s entire repertoire and reimagined, as stated in a press release, with the urgency of a tight-knit trio. According to Questlove, who wrote it in a comment on Instagram, the three should be called The FBI.
For now, only dates in the United States and Canada have been announced between September and November 2024, with concerts in historic venues and theaters, from Massey Hall in Toronto to the Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Check out the tour dates for “Sting 3.0” below:
Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park
Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor
Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach
Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)
Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern