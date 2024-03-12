Sting is going back on tour with a trio

Sting has announced a trio tour. No, it’s not The Police, even though the instruments are the same: bass, guitar, drums.

Joining Sting will be guitarist Dominic Miller, who has been collaborating with the English musician for some time, and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers).

The tour is called Sting 3.0, and the songs will be drawn from the musician’s entire repertoire and reimagined, as stated in a press release, with the urgency of a tight-knit trio. According to Questlove, who wrote it in a comment on Instagram, the three should be called The FBI.

For now, only dates in the United States and Canada have been announced between September and November 2024, with concerts in historic venues and theaters, from Massey Hall in Toronto to the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Check out the tour dates for “Sting 3.0” below:

Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park

Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach

Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)

Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern