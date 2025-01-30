Sparks Announce New Album MAD! and Drop First Single Do Things My Own Way

Sparks, the legendary duo of Ron and Russell Mael, are kicking off 2025 with a brand-new single, “Do Things My Own Way”. The track serves as the first taste of their 28th studio album, MAD!, set to release later this year via Transgressive Records. True to their signature style, Sparks continue to push boundaries, proving that reinvention is in their DNA.

While details on the album remain under wraps, fans won’t have to wait long to experience Sparks live. The Maels have also announced the MAD! Tour, set to begin in June 2025, with stops in Japan, the UK, and Europe before expanding globally.

Following their critically acclaimed 2023 tour, which included sold-out performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, and a triumphant homecoming show at the Hollywood Bowl, Sparks are once again ready to captivate audiences worldwide.

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Sparks continue to prove that doing things their own way has always been the right way.

SPARKS MAD! TOUR DATES:

08/06/2025, Japan, Kyoto, ROHM Theatre

10/06/2025, Japan, Osaka, Zepp Namba

12/06/2025, Japan, Tokyo, EX Theater

13/06/2025, Japan, Tokyo, EX Theater

18/06/2025, UK, London, Eventim Apollo

19/06/2025, UK, London, Eventim Apollo

21/06/2025, UK, Manchester, O2 Apollo

22/06/2025, UK, Manchester, O2 Apollo

24/06/2025, UK, Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

26/06/2025, Netherlands, Haarlem, PHIL Haarlem

28/06/2025, Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal

30/06/2025, France, Paris, La Salle Pleyel

01/07/2025, Germany, Cologne, Gloria-Theater

03/07/2025, Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset

04/07/2025, Sweden, Stockholm, Grona Lund Tivoli

06/07/2025, Germany, Berlin, Uber Eats

08/07/2025, Italy, Milan, Teatro degli Arcimboldi