Sparks Announce New Album MAD! and Drop First Single Do Things My Own Way
Sparks, the legendary duo of Ron and Russell Mael, are kicking off 2025 with a brand-new single, “Do Things My Own Way”. The track serves as the first taste of their 28th studio album, MAD!, set to release later this year via Transgressive Records. True to their signature style, Sparks continue to push boundaries, proving that reinvention is in their DNA.
While details on the album remain under wraps, fans won’t have to wait long to experience Sparks live. The Maels have also announced the MAD! Tour, set to begin in June 2025, with stops in Japan, the UK, and Europe before expanding globally.
Following their critically acclaimed 2023 tour, which included sold-out performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, and a triumphant homecoming show at the Hollywood Bowl, Sparks are once again ready to captivate audiences worldwide.
With a legacy spanning over five decades, Sparks continue to prove that doing things their own way has always been the right way.
SPARKS MAD! TOUR DATES:
08/06/2025, Japan, Kyoto, ROHM Theatre
10/06/2025, Japan, Osaka, Zepp Namba
12/06/2025, Japan, Tokyo, EX Theater
13/06/2025, Japan, Tokyo, EX Theater
18/06/2025, UK, London, Eventim Apollo
19/06/2025, UK, London, Eventim Apollo
21/06/2025, UK, Manchester, O2 Apollo
22/06/2025, UK, Manchester, O2 Apollo
24/06/2025, UK, Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
26/06/2025, Netherlands, Haarlem, PHIL Haarlem
28/06/2025, Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal
30/06/2025, France, Paris, La Salle Pleyel
01/07/2025, Germany, Cologne, Gloria-Theater
03/07/2025, Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset
04/07/2025, Sweden, Stockholm, Grona Lund Tivoli
06/07/2025, Germany, Berlin, Uber Eats
08/07/2025, Italy, Milan, Teatro degli Arcimboldi