Greek Edition

SOPHIE’s New Posthumous Single “Exhilarate” Released: A Must-Listen Collaboration with Bibi Bourelly

The Latest Track from SOPHIE's Final Album, Set to Release on September 27, Showcases a Brilliant Collaboration with Bibi Bourelly

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

The highly anticipated posthumous album from SOPHIE continues to captivate fans with the release of its fourth single, “Exhilarate.” This track is a stunning collaboration between SOPHIE and Bibi Bourelly, best known for co-writing “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The song was co-written by Bourelly, Kennedi Lykken (who has worked with Dua Lipa and Kesha), and SOPHIE herself, with production assistance from Benny Long.

“Exhilarate” is the latest preview from SOPHIE’s second and final studio album, which is scheduled for release on September 27 via Transgressive and Future Classic. The album has already generated buzz with previous singles such as “Berlin Nightmare” featuring Evita Manji, “One More Time” with Popstar, and “Reason Why,” a track featuring BC Kingdom and Kim Petras.

Fans can expect a powerful and emotional journey through SOPHIE’s groundbreaking sound in this final album. As the release date approaches, “Exhilarate” offers a glimpse into the innovative artistry that made SOPHIE a pioneer in the music industry. Listen to “Exhilarate” below and prepare for an album that will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy.

