Greek Edition

SNL 50th Anniversary Concert: Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus & More Join All-Star Lineup

The legendary comedy show celebrates five decades with a special concert hosted by Jimmy Fallon at Radio City Music Hall.

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Bad Bunny on stage and Taylor Swift with Lover: Live From Paris vinyl artwork

Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus & More to Perform at SNL’s 50th Anniversary Concert

Saturday Night Live is pulling out all the stops for its 50th anniversary, announcing an all-star homecoming concert featuring Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and more. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert will take place on February 14, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event will also stream live on Peacock and be shown in select Regal Cinemas theaters across the U.S.

An All-Star Lineup

Alongside the night’s headliners, the event will feature performances from a stacked lineup of past SNL musical guests, including:

  • Post Malone
  • Jelly Roll
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Arcade Fire
  • Bonnie Raitt
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Brittany Howard
  • Chris Martin
  • David Byrne
  • DEVO
  • Eddie Vedder
  • Jack White
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band
  • Robyn
  • The B-52s
  • The Roots

More artists are expected to be announced leading up to the event.

A Month-Long Celebration

The SNL 50th anniversary festivities don’t stop at the concert. Two days later, on February 16, NBC and Peacock will air SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a tribute to the show’s legendary five-decade history.

In addition, a special “Live From New York: The SNL50 Experience” pop-up is open in New York City through February 2, allowing fans to step into a recreation of the SNL set, sit at the “Weekend Update” desk, and relive some of the show’s most iconic moments.

This landmark season has already featured Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, John Mulaney, and Jean Smart as hosts, with musical guests including Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Hozier, and Chappell Roan.

Ticket Information

  • The concert takes place February 14, 2025, at 8 PM ET at Radio City Music Hall.
  • It will stream live on Peacock and screen at select Regal Cinemas.
  • Tickets go on sale soon—stay tuned for more details!

With 50 years of legendary comedy and music, this star-studded event is set to be a must-watch celebration for SNL fans.

