Snavs and Karl Boëthius Unleash Captivating Fusion in ‘Want Me Back’

Danish DJ and producer Snavs joins forces with his Scandinavian fellow – Swedish artist Karl Boëthius, on their new song “Want Me Back,” which is a unique and addictive fusion of chill dance and alt-pop music. With its combination of downtempo melodies and sultry vocals courtesy of Karl in the opening moments, the artists set an emotive tone appropriate for its subject matter, which (true to the title) laments on the realization that a significant other doesn’t want you back. Snavs weaves in synth-led, future bass elements in the track’s chorus and breakdown, lending a feel-good, danceable vibe to “Want Me Back” throughout. This is the first track of 2024 for Snavs on Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, following “Headlights” featuring John Alto from last year.

“I got this brilliant vocal from Karl and wanted to create a tight, bouncy dance track with a powerful chorus. A bit out of my comfort zone, but I’m thrilled with the result.” – Snavs

As the boss of his own label Riotville Records, DJ and producer Snavs has made it his mission to constantly push creative boundaries. He has explored the sonic realms through unusual collaborations that break genre barriers, including hardcore metal band Telos, legendary Scandinavian rocker Ulf Scott, Søren Buhl of alt-rock band Blaue Blume, and indie singer Karen Lassen. His music has taken him to some of the world’s most prestigious clubs, including Webster Hall (New York), Avalon (Los Angeles), Bootshaus (Cologne), WOMB (Tokyo), Pacha (Sydney), as well as well-known festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Eurosonic, Miami Music Week, Amsterdam Dance Event and more.

