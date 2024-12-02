Smino Announces New Album Maybe In Nirvana, Out December 6

Smino is set to make his highly anticipated comeback with his new studio album Maybe In Nirvana, releasing this Friday, December 6. The nine-track project serves as a prequel to his 2022 album Luv 4 Rent, exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery while maintaining Smino’s innovative and immersive sound.

Described as reflective and experimental, Maybe In Nirvana promises to push artistic boundaries. Although the tracklist reveals no official guest features, fans are speculating about potential hidden contributors. For now, the album appears to highlight Smino’s prowess as a solo artist.

Smino shared that the material for Maybe In Nirvana was written before Luv 4 Rent, making this release both a nostalgic revisit and a fresh artistic journey. Whether solo or featuring surprises, Maybe In Nirvana is poised to showcase Smino’s evolution as a musician while retaining the distinct style that has earned him critical acclaim.

The official cover art and tracklist for Maybe In Nirvana are included below. Mark your calendars for this Friday, December 6, and prepare to dive into Smino’s unique world once again.

Maybe In Nirvana tracklist:

1. Dear Fren

2. Ready Set Goku

3. Maybe In Nirvana

4. Lee

5. NSYNC

6. Ms Joyce

7. Tequan

8. Hoe-Nouns

9. Glo-Fi