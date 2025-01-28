Sinéad O’Connor’s Final Wishes: Unreleased Albums, Spirituality, and Legacy

In 2013, before her conversion to Islam, Sinéad O’Connor outlined her wishes regarding her legacy, as reported by The Sun. Among these, she addressed the use of her unreleased recordings, showing an uncommon lack of possessiveness over her material.

“I instruct that after my death, and at the discretion of my adult children, my albums be released in a way that maximizes their value,” wrote the singer. She also named her former husband, John Reynolds, as the executor of her will.

Sinéad also made specific funeral requests, including being buried in clerical attire, accompanied by a Hebrew Bible and her 2007 album, Theology.

The iconic singer, who passed away in 2023—just a year and a half after the tragic suicide of her son, Shane—left an estate worth £1.4 million to her heirs, according to The Sun.

Sinéad O’Connor’s foresight and personal touches reflect her profound connection to her art and spirituality, leaving behind a legacy that her family and fans will cherish for generations.