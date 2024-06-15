Shaquille O’Neal Revives Classic Hip-Hop Album “You Can’t Stop The Reign” with Jersey Legend Productions

Shaquille O’Neal and Jersey Legend Productions are bringing back hits from Shaq’s legendary hip-hop album “You Can’t Stop The Reign,” originally released in 1996 by O’Neal’s TWisM record label during his prominence in the NBA and hip-hop scene. The album features collaborations with some of the most iconic emcees of the time, including The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Mobb Deep, and Rakim, as well as appearances from Bobby Brown, DJ Quik, and Ralph Tresvant, among others.

The album’s title track, a nod to Shaq’s success on and off the court and the musical prowess of B.I.G., became a Billboard Top 100 hit on the Hip-Hop/R&B Airplays and reached No. 17 on the official Dance Singles Chart.

O’Neal hinted at the re-release during a June 12th episode of his podcast, “The Big Pod With Shaq.” The episode featured a one-on-one conversation with the legendary Ice Cube. O’Neal and Ice Cube previously released a song together in 1997 entitled “Men Of Steel,” for the film Steel.

The “You Can’t Stop The Reign” single is now available for the first time on all digital streaming platforms, with the full album officially releasing on June 28, 2024.

Shaquille O’ Neal Feat The Notorious B.I.G. “You Can’t Stop The Reign” Visualizer: