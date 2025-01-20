Scorpions Delay Las Vegas Residency to August 2025 as Drummer Mikkey Dee Recovers

The Scorpions have announced a delay to their highly anticipated Las Vegas residency as drummer Mikkey Dee continues to recover from a severe sepsis diagnosis. Originally scheduled for February 28 to March 11, the residency will now take place in August 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood, with all previously purchased tickets honored for the new dates.

The German rock legends, celebrating their 60th anniversary, shared the news via social media, emphasizing the importance of Mikkey Dee’s health and recovery. “We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee’s ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home to Las Vegas Residency to August 2025,” the band wrote.

Mikkey Dee’s Health Scare

Dee, who joined Scorpions in 2016 after the dissolution of Motörhead, revealed his near-death experience earlier this month. What began as a sprained ankle in December 2024 escalated into a life-threatening blood infection. Dee underwent three surgeries to remove dead and infected tissue and shared that another day of delay could have been fatal. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “Another day and I’d be playing drums with Lemmy in heaven.”

Despite this setback, Mikkey Dee is now recovering at home. His close call with sepsis occurred just nine years after his former Motörhead bandmate, Lemmy Kilmister, passed away in December 2015.

New Residency Dates

The Scorpions will now bring their Coming Home to Las Vegas Residency to the stage from August 14–23, 2025. The updated schedule includes five performances:

August 14 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

– PH Live at Planet Hollywood August 16 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

– PH Live at Planet Hollywood August 19 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

– PH Live at Planet Hollywood August 21 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

– PH Live at Planet Hollywood August 23 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

Upcoming Performances

Although the Las Vegas shows have been rescheduled, the band is set to resume live performances in March 2025, with a show in Mexico City on March 15. Following that, Scorpions will embark on a South American tour in April and May, a European tour in June and July, and the rescheduled Las Vegas residency in August.

For ticket information and the full list of Scorpions’ 2025 tour dates, visit their official website.

Fans have rallied behind the band’s decision to prioritize Mikkey Dee’s health, showing continued support for the legendary drummer and the group’s anniversary celebrations.