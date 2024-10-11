Saya Gray Announces Debut Album SAYA, Set for Release February 2025

Rising artist Saya Gray has officially announced the release of her debut album SAYA, which is set to drop on February 21, 2025, via the Dirty Hit record label. The highly anticipated project follows her 2022 release 19 Masters and her acclaimed Qwerty EP series. Alongside the announcement, Gray has shared a new single, “Shell (Of a Man),” giving fans a glimpse into the reflective and emotionally charged themes of the upcoming album.

In a press statement, Saya Gray explained the deep personal transformation that influenced SAYA: “I move fast. Transition quick, hit change! My documentations have barely kept up. My mind and body caught up for this album. I had to calm down for this record. I had to document the clean-up. Remnants as I move from places, people & patterns—we only have ourselves at the end of it all.”

The album promises a blend of dynamic musicality and introspective lyricism, reflecting Gray’s journey through rapid change and self-discovery. Fans can expect a bold, fresh sound from this up-and-coming artist, as she continues to push creative boundaries and explore raw, honest emotions in her work.

Saya Tracklist::

01 ..Thus Is Why ( I Don’t Spring 4 Love )

02 Shell ( Of a Man )

03 Line Back 22

04 Puddle ( Of Me )

05 How Long Can you Keep Up a Lie?

06 Cats Cradle!

07 10 Ways ( To Lose a Crown )

08 H.B.W

09 Exhaust the Topic

10 Lie Down..