Saturday Night Live Kicks Off 50th Season with Star-Studded Hosts and Musical Guests

The 50th season of Saturday Night Live is set to begin on September 28, and NBC has unveiled an exciting lineup of hosts and musical guests for the first five episodes. The iconic show promises a blend of fresh faces and fan-favorite returns, making this a must-watch season for SNL fans.

The season premiere will feature two big debuts: Emmy-winning actress Jean Smart will take on hosting duties for the first time, alongside country-rap sensation Jelly Roll as the musical guest. Fans are eagerly anticipating how these newcomers will bring their unique styles to the SNL stage.

On October 5, comedian Nate Bargatze returns to host, following his successful debut last year. Bargatze will be joined by Coldplay, whose new album Moon Music drops just a day before the episode. Fans can expect a night of great comedy and stellar performances as Coldplay returns to the show for the first time since 2022.

On October 12, pop superstar Ariana Grande steps in as host—her first time hosting since 2016. Known for her unforgettable musical performances on SNL, this time she’ll be joined by the legendary Stevie Nicks as the musical guest. Nicks, who last performed on the show in 1983, is sure to deliver a memorable set.

The October 19 episode features the return of Hollywood icon Michael Keaton as host, paired with Billie Eilish, a regular on the SNL stage. Eilish, who last appeared in December 2023, continues to be a fan favorite with her captivating performances.

Rounding out the first five episodes, on November 2, comedian John Mulaney will host for the sixth time. He’ll be accompanied by Chappell Roan, who will be making her debut as the musical guest. Mulaney’s sharp wit and Roan’s breakout status make this an episode you won’t want to miss.

With a mix of seasoned SNL alumni and exciting new talent, the 50th season of Saturday Night Live is poised to deliver unforgettable moments. Be sure to tune in for a star-studded start to this milestone season!