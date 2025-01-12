Music Legends Pay Tribute to Soul Icon Sam Moore

Musicians Honor the Late Sam Moore, Soul Legend and Half of Sam and Dave

Following the passing of Sam Moore, tributes poured in from artists deeply inspired by the legendary soul duo Sam and Dave. Known for timeless hits like Soul Man and Hold On, I’m Comin’, Moore’s powerful voice and magnetic stage presence left an indelible mark on music history.

Bruce Springsteen Remembers a Soul Icon

On social media, Bruce Springsteen expressed heartfelt condolences, writing:

“At the E Street Band, we are heartbroken by the news of Sam Moore’s passing, one of America’s greatest soul voices. There’s simply no voice like Sam’s in American music.”

Springsteen added that working with Moore on multiple occasions was an honor:

“He was a sweet, funny man, full of stories about the golden age of soul music. To the very end, his voice retained an authenticity that left me in awe.”

Steven Van Zandt Pays His Respects

Steven Van Zandt, guitarist for the E Street Band, also shared his memories:

“RIP Sam Moore. One of the last great soul men. He and Dave Prater inspired me and Johnny to form Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. A truly important, righteous, and wonderful man.”

Jon Bon Jovi Reflects on Personal Memories

Jon Bon Jovi took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with Moore, recalling their onstage collaborations:

“Sam Moore, the Soul Man, one of the greatest singers of all time, has left us. I feel incredibly lucky to have been in his presence, performed with him, and even recorded alongside him.”

Bon Jovi also reminisced about his first date with Dorothea, which took place at a Sam and Dave concert in New Jersey, marking a moment of personal significance.

Chuck D and Nile Rodgers Celebrate His Legacy

Chuck D, from Public Enemy, emphasized Moore’s impact on his own life:

“I don’t know if those reading this understand how much Sam Moore (Sam and Dave) was part of the soundtrack of my life. Rest in peace, Mr. Sam.”

Legendary producer and musician Nile Rodgers also honored Moore, tweeting:

A Legacy That Endures

Sam Moore’s influence spans decades and genres, inspiring artists across rock, soul, and hip-hop. As half of Sam and Dave, he became a cornerstone of soul music, creating timeless hits that will continue to resonate.

Sam Moore may be gone, but his music and legacy will live on, celebrated by fans and musicians alike.