Sam Fender Drops Sweeping New Single “Wild Long Lie” and Bonus Track “Me and the Dog”

Sam Fender is back with new music! The British rocker has released Wild Long Lie, the latest single from his highly anticipated album, People Watching. Recorded in Los Angeles with the War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, the track blends Fender’s heartfelt lyricism with Granduciel’s signature atmospheric production. The result is a sprawling, emotional piece that showcases Fender’s evolving sound.

As an added bonus, Fender also unveiled a non-album track titled Me and the Dog. Co-produced with Markus Dravs in London, the song carries a reflective tone, complementing Wild Long Lie with its introspective vibe. Both tracks reflect Fender’s knack for crafting deeply evocative songs that resonate universally.

Set for release on February 21 via Polydor Records, People Watching will be Fender’s first album since 2021’s critically acclaimed Seventeen Going Under. In addition to working with Granduciel and Dravs, Fender collaborated with longtime bandmates Dean Thompson and Joe Atkinson, ensuring a balance of familiar and fresh sounds throughout the project.

Check out Wild Long Lie and Me and the Dog now, and prepare for People Watching to cement Sam Fender’s status as one of today’s most compelling rock artists.