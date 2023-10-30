Sam Feldt and Sofiloud’s ‘Memories’: A Danceable Nostalgia Trip

Norwegian artist Sofiloud and Dutch producer Sam Feldt have joined forces to create their latest single, ‘Memories.’ This song cleverly samples the ’90s hit ‘Narcotic’ by Liquido, which, as it turns out, is a trend with artists like Danish artist Bjørnskov putting their own spin on it earlier this year with ‘Kun Et Kys.’ However, Sam Feldt and Sofiloud have transformed this grunge anthem into a dance track of absolutely epic proportions.

‘Memories’ is not just a song; it’s an experience. Its infectious and bouncy rhythm is bound to get you on your feet, and its feel-good properties should be prescribed by doctors to anyone in need of a mood lift. This tune has the power to turn the sads into pure joy. It’s THAT good.

With ‘Memories,’ Sam Feldt and Sofiloud prove that nostalgia and innovation can coexist beautifully in the world of music. This track is a testament to the magic that happens when two talented artists come together to breathe new life into a classic hit. It’s a danceable nostalgia trip that will make you want to create your own ‘Memories’ on the dancefloor.