Sade Returns with New Song ‘Young Lion’ for Trans Benefit Album ‘TRAИƧA’

Sade Releases New Song ‘Young Lion’ for Trans Benefit Album ‘TRAИƧA’

After a long musical hiatus, Sade is making a powerful return with her first new song in years, “Young Lion,” which will feature on the highly anticipated TRAИƧA benefit album. Slated for release on November 22, 2024, TRAИƧA is a compilation of tracks supporting transgender awareness, created by the Red Hot organization, a non-profit dedicated to promoting public health and equality through music.

“Young Lion” is a deeply personal piece, dedicated to Sade’s son, Izaak, who identifies as a transgender man. This marks the singer’s first official release since her two soundtrack contributions in 2018 and her first solo track since 2010’s Soldier of Love album. Sade’s involvement in the album reflects her continued support for diversity and social justice.

The TRAИƧA compilation, featuring over 100 contributing artists, spans eight chapters and includes 46 tracks in total. Iconic artists like André 3000, Sam Smith, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and Jeff Tweedy have joined forces to create a musical journey through themes such as survival, grief, acceptance, and liberation. The project pays homage to the late electronic music and trans icon, SOPHIE, and aims to uplift the transgender and non-binary communities by celebrating their artistic gifts and their leadership in society.

Dust Reid, co-producer of TRAИƧA, shared that the project was inspired by the resilience of trans artists and their ability to “turn grief into possibility,” offering a roadmap for a more inclusive and caring future.

The first single from TRAИƧA is a stunning cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” performed by Wendy & Lisa alongside Lauren Auder, available for streaming now. Fans of Sade can look forward to the full release in November, as “Young Lion” serves as both a tribute to her son and a continuation of her legacy of creating timeless, socially conscious music.