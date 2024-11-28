back to top
Sade Adu Releases Heartfelt Video for “Young Lion”

A Tribute to Her Son Izaak, Featured on the Multicultural Album TRAИƧA

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Sade Adu has unveiled a moving new music video for her latest single, Young Lion, marking her first new release in six years. Featured on the album TRAИƧA: Selects, the track is a heartfelt tribute to her transgender son, Izaak, with tender lyrics such as, “You are everything / You have everything you need / Run down the hills of your dreams / Arms open wide.”

The music video features emotional footage of Sade and Izaak throughout the years, including moments from his childhood. Released in September, Young Lion stands out as a highlight of the TRAИƧA project, curated by the Red Hot organization.

The album showcases contributions from a diverse lineup of artists, including André 3000, Sam Smith, Fleet Foxes, Moses Sumney, and more. With Young Lion, Sade delivers a timeless, personal anthem that celebrates love, identity, and family.

