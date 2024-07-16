Sabrina Carpenter Stars in NBC’s New Paris Olympics Promo

Greek Edition

If you see Sabrina Carpenter talking to a little bird, it’s probably because she drank too much espresso: on Monday, NBC released a new promotional spot for the upcoming Paris Olympics featuring none other than the pop star who put coffee to music.

The video follows the musician as she converses with a cute blue bird that flies to her table in a Parisian café. “What am I doing in Paris? Isn’t it obvious? The Olympics!” Carpenter tells the chirping bird, before listing the things she’s most excited about: “The incredible ceremony on the Seine, the USA-Australia rivalry in the pool… I’ve never been this happy about anything in my life.”

As her hit “Espresso” plays in the background, the camera zooms in on her laughing alone while the waiters exchange worried glances. “I think she’s had enough espresso,” says a waitress.

