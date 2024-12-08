Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan Deliver Festive Magic With “Last Christmas” Duet: Video

Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan Bring Nostalgia With “Last Christmas” Duet

Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan teamed up for a heartwarming performance of Wham!’s beloved holiday classic “Last Christmas” in Carpenter’s Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas, which premiered on December 6. The festive show mixes music and comedy with star-studded collaborations, creating a delightful holiday treat.

Set in a nostalgic scene mimicking the aftermath of a lively holiday house party—complete with scattered wine bottles and red cups—Carpenter and Roan delivered their rendition of the 1984 hit karaoke-style. Carpenter donned a green velvet dress, while Roan sported a winter coat, adding a cozy vibe to the duet.

The special also included other standout performances, such as Tyla joining Carpenter for “This Christmas,” Shania Twain for “Santa Baby,” and Kali Uchis for “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” Tracks from Carpenter’s holiday EP, Fruitcake, were also highlighted in the variety show, blending humor and festive cheer.

In a statement, Carpenter explained her vision for the project: “The holidays have always been so special to me. I wanted to create a variety show that combines music and comedy in a way that feels uniquely me.”

Ahead of the release, Carpenter dropped a fun holiday remix of her hit song “Nonsense,” giving it a seasonal twist with lyrics like, “Think I only want you under my mistletoe / I might change your contact to ‘Has a huge North Pole.’” Playful and creative, the remix encapsulates the energy of the holiday special, cementing Carpenter as a star of the season.

Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter’s full performance of ‘Last Christmas’! 🤍 — “A Nonsense Christmas” is available now only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/O8LSKgTeM1 — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) December 7, 2024