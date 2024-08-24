Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Star in Gory and Fun “Taste” Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Face Off in Gory “Taste” Music Video from Short n’ Sweet

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega star in the thrilling new music video for “Taste,” a single from Carpenter’s latest album Short n’ Sweet, released today. Directed by the acclaimed Dave Meyers—known for his work on hits like Me! by Taylor Swift and Bad Guy by Billie Eilish—the video is packed with cinematic references. Fans will recognize nods to classic films like Psycho (with the iconic shower scene) and Kill Bill (featuring Jenna Ortega in a nurse outfit reminiscent of Daryl Hannah’s character).

The video delivers a blend of horror and humor, as Carpenter and Ortega battle over a love interest, with Carpenter repeatedly attempting (and failing) to eliminate Ortega in increasingly gruesome ways. The twist? Despite their rivalry, the two ultimately form a friendship, leaving the boyfriend to face an unexpected fate.

“Taste” marks the third single from Short n’ Sweet, further showcasing Carpenter’s evolving musical style and creative vision.