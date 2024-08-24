Greek Edition

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Star in Gory and Fun “Taste” Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega face off in the "Taste" music video, filled with cinematic references and a darkly humorous twist.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Face Off in Gory “Taste” Music Video from Short n’ Sweet

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega star in the thrilling new music video for “Taste,” a single from Carpenter’s latest album Short n’ Sweet, released today. Directed by the acclaimed Dave Meyers—known for his work on hits like Me! by Taylor Swift and Bad Guy by Billie Eilish—the video is packed with cinematic references. Fans will recognize nods to classic films like Psycho (with the iconic shower scene) and Kill Bill (featuring Jenna Ortega in a nurse outfit reminiscent of Daryl Hannah’s character).

The video delivers a blend of horror and humor, as Carpenter and Ortega battle over a love interest, with Carpenter repeatedly attempting (and failing) to eliminate Ortega in increasingly gruesome ways. The twist? Despite their rivalry, the two ultimately form a friendship, leaving the boyfriend to face an unexpected fate.

- Advertisement -

“Taste” marks the third single from Short n’ Sweet, further showcasing Carpenter’s evolving musical style and creative vision.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, August 25, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Cash Cobain Redefines Sexy Drill with Debut Album PLAY CASH COBAIN

Cash Cobain Redefines Sexy Drill with Debut Album PLAY CASH COBAIN

Hit Channel -
Outkast

OutKast Files Lawsuit Against EDM Duo ATLiens Over Trademark Infringement

Hit Channel -